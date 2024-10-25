From see-through to big volumes: SS25 trends spotted on 080 Barcelona Fashion runway

Reaffirming its avant-garde character and consolidating itself as a benchmark in Spanish design by attracting both emerging talents and established figures, 080 Barcelona Fashion laid the foundations for the Spring/Summer 2025 season in Barcelona at its latest edition.

When taking a closer look at the collections presented, a cohesive narrative emerges where the exploration of textures, the innovative use of silhouettes and the bold play of volumes stand out as key elements.

FashionUnited offers a rundown of the most noteworthy trends of this year's edition.

Transparencies

One of the most noticeable trends in these collections was the use of transparencies. Lightweight materials such as organza and tulle envelop the body with an aura of ethereal sensuality.

(From left to right) Redondo Brand and Habey Club. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Carlota Barrera. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

It is not an explicit nude, but a subtle and delicate revelation, where the fragility of the fabrics contrasts with the security projected by the garment. Fabrics such as chiffon and silk add that feminine touch that defines the trend.

Reparto (middle), Lebor Gabala (left and right). Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Sometimes these transparent garments were elegantly combined with more rigid pieces such as oversized jackets that created an interesting visual narrative that flowed with a carefree elegance.

On the left Lola Casademunt by Maite. Centre and right Inma Linares. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The beige dress

The iconic black dress is giving way to the beige dress this season. This new wardrobe staple of the season is a versatile option, suitable for both formal and informal events.

(From left to right) Merino, Alseda and Reparto. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Its neutral tones make for infinite combinations, allowing the outfit to be transformed with the simple use of accessories, from eye-catching jewellery to sports shoes for everyday wear. Although Barcelona's designers went all out with some of their interpretations of the trend.

Inma Linares. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The diplomatic look

The influence of menswear was palpable in this edition, with a more fluid and neutral approach to women's fashion. In this context, the classic pinstripe was given a new life.

Habey Club. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Historically associated with the formality of men's suits, this trend has been reinterpreted with a contemporary vision, where structured blazers, wide trousers and oversized shirts take on a modern and daring air. The pinstripe pattern, stripped of its traditional rigidity, is combined with new silhouettes, bringing freshness and dynamism.

The Label Edition. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dramatic belts

Dramatic belts have claimed a prominent place on the catwalks, elevating the concept of every outfit with their exaggerated size and eye-catching buckles. They have become a contrasting element, accentuating the figure and adding character to more flowing garments.

Habey Club. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

From the most industrial designs to the most artisanal proposals, belts were the finishing touch to any look on the Barcelona catwalk.

(From left to right) Outsiders Division, Lola Casademunt by Maite, Escorpion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Craftsmanship

Craftsmanship also made its mark at the latest edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion, a trend that took the form of crochet and open-weave designs. Mesh dresses and hand-woven tops played with transparency, delicately revealing the skin, evoking a subtle, contemporary elegance.

((From left to right) Simorra, Linares and Escorpion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Balloon skirt

The balloon skirt has remained one of the most popular garments on the catwalk, standing out for its characteristic rounded volume, which creates an interesting mix of drama and elegance. The resurgence of this silhouette is part of a wider trend to experiment with volume and exaggerated shapes. It can not only be spotted in skirts, but also in dresses, sleeves and other garments that emphasise an architectural construction of the body.

(From left to right) The Label Edition, Reparto and Zoe. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The Label Edition. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

(From left to right) Gau and Zoe. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.ES, translated from Spanish into English with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.