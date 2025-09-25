From the catwalk to the high street: Pull&Bear launches collection with Lueder

German designer Marie Lueder, at the helm of the Lueder brand, has established herself as one of the most unique voices in Berlin fashion through her conceptual exploration of “mental armour”.

Her approach fuses medieval references with contemporary silhouettes, transforming vulnerability into an aesthetic discourse that has earned her a place on the international stage. She has shown at Berlin Fashion Week as part of the innovative Berlin Contemporary programme and at London Fashion Week, where she recently presented The Shell, her autumn/winter 2025 collection.

Her move to London Fashion Week was made possible by a collaboration between Pull&Bear and the British Fashion Council (BFC). This was part of the Canvas for Creativity programme, which falls under the NEWGEN initiative to support emerging designers.

Lueder x Pull&Bear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Credits: Lueder x Pull&Bear.

In this context, Lueder presented her spring/summer 2025 collection, The Shell. The collection was shown both on the London catwalk and at the new Oxford Street flagship, integrating her experimental vision with the Spanish brand's global production and distribution capabilities.

This joint collection is now available on Pull&Bear's online channel. The collection brings together contemporary basics reinterpreted with Lueder's distinctive codes.

Key pieces include joggers, polo shirts, sweatshirts, graphic T-shirts and jackets; as well as accessories such as bags, jewellery and technical socks. Prices range from 29.99 to 99.99 euros.

Credits: Lueder x Pull&Bear.

Credits: Lueder x Pull&Bear.

Lueder spring/summer 2026, ready-to-wear at London Fashion Week. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.