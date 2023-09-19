FS Live Webinar SS24 Women's Fashion Week Insights
ADVERTORIAL
By Sponsor
loading...
Join us for a live recap of the key insights from the most recent fashion weeks. This comprehensive webinar will explore leading trends in women’s and accessories, including themes, colors, key items, materials, pattern + graphics, and details.
Speakers:
Melissa Moylan, VP, Womenswear
Patricia Maeda, Director, Womenswear
Anush Mirbegian, Director, Accessories
Nia Silva, Director, Materials
Robbie Sinclair, Director, Youth
Taryn Hoffman, Beauty + Wellness Strategist
You can register for this webinar here.