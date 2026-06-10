FS Live Webinar—Wellness in Motion: A 360 Degree+ Opportunity

What happens when the booming fitness industry collides with beauty and wellness?

Join us live as our Beauty & Wellness and Active teams explore the emerging opportunities at the intersection of fitness, wellness, and beauty.

As athletic routines, wellness lifestyles, and beauty needs evolve together, we’re tracking the innovations, collaborations, and hybrid experiences reshaping all three markets.

What You’ll Learn:

· What’s shaping the fitness-wellness zeitgeist

· Which brands are leading the convergence

· Where we see the next wave of growth

The future of wellness is in motion. Let’s navigate what’s next.

Speakers

Mallory Huron · Director of Beauty & Wellness, Future Snoops

Taryn Hoffman · Senior Strategist of Beauty & Wellness, Future Snoops

Rachael Gentner · Director of Active & Outdoor, Future Snoops

Tamara Esquiliche · Senior Strategist of Active & Outdoor, Future Snoops

Tatiana Glezer · Founder, Mowe Beauty

When: June 16 · 10am EDT / 4pm CEST

Register for Free