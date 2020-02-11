Furla signs licensing deal with Timex Group

The Furla Group has signed a licensing agreement with watchmaker Timex Group for the production and worldwide distribution of Furla-branded watches starting from February 2020.

The move is part of the Italian label’s strategy to reposition itself as a lifestyle brand by “diversifying its offer and strengthening its product categories” through key licensing agreements with international partners, in order to “maximise its potential”.

Alberto Camerlengo, chief executive of the Furla Group, said in a statement: “The synergy between Furla and Timex Group is evident through shared values, which include excellence in design and quality.

“Timex Group is a company that fully understands and respects Furla’s aesthetics, its tradition and its ambition to be innovative and we believe will contribute to Furla's growth and success within the watch category.”

The Furla-branded watches will mix Furla’s “joyful elegance, passion for colour and longstanding Italian heritage,” explained the Italian label, and will be available within select watch retailers, jewellers and department stores, and throughout travel retail and e-commerce sites, as well as in all Furla mono-brand boutiques.

The first collection of Furla watches will be launched with an in-store preview in May 2020 at select Furla points of sale worldwide.

Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, chief executive of Timex Group, added: “We are delighted to bring Timex Group’s expertise, global reach and long history as an authentic watchmaker to this new partnership with Furla. The Furla brand is a perfect fit within Timex Group, and we are excited to harness its rich heritage and brand vision through premium timepieces.”