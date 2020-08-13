Future Fashion Now competition launched by WeDesign

WeDesign has teamed up with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations (UN) to launch the Future Fashion Now global, sustainable design competition.

The competition aims to engage students, designers, fashion weeks and the global fashion industry to create a sustainable outfit or accessory to inspire the future of fashion.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation states that the item “needs to reflect the times we live in, the fashion industry we need and the future we want to see”.

Covid-19 has forced the fashion industry to rethink how the fashion ecosystem works. Almost 75 percent of all clothes are landfilled or burned, with only 1 percent being recycled into new clothes, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The Future Fashion Now competition will be explored and discussed at multiple events and panels in New York, Paris, Milan, London, Sweden, Beijing and Shanghai, according to WeDesign.

Entries for the competition close September 30 and 20 finalists will be selected October 3. The grand finale will be in conjunction with Greenext Sustainability Conference in Shanghai.