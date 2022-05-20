Futuremood launches sunglasses with The Chainsmokers

Futuremood, which produces mood-altering sunglasses, has launched a collaboration with Grammy-award winning duo, The Chainsmokers.

The limited-edition ‘The Chainsmokers’ collection is a celebration of “empowered connection, individual expression and creativity,” explains Futuremood in a statement, and marks the American duo's first partnership in more than four years.

The sunglasses, designed in collaboration with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, epitomises the duo’s emotional highs and lows experienced while creating their recently released album, ‘So Far So Good’. Futuremood and the Chainsmokers were inspired by purple, the last colour humans can see before light passes onto ultra-violet for the premium sunglasses. According to spiritualists, the colour purple connects us to our spiritual self, bringing guidance, wisdom, inner strength and enhancing artistic talent.

The new style, available to pre-order via Futuremood’s website, aims to purify thoughts and feelings and entice inspiration. The unisex Lightanium sunglasses are also crafted with beta grade aero titanium often found in aeroplane materials, weighing less than a fraction of a pound, creating a feeling of true lightness upon wear.

Image: Futuremood

“We were excited by the advancements and innovations that Futuremood is making in eyewear,” said Alex Pall, co-singer of The Chainsmokers in a statement. “We hope that this collaboration, along with our new album, encourages people to give themselves permission to explore and connect with the world in a profoundly unique way. This two-year hiatus presented us with an opportunity to reconnect with our inner selves and energise the creativity that allowed us to bring some of our favourite music to the world.”

Futuremood, centred around creating digital and physical collectables, was co-founded by product designer and curator Austin Soldner. It uses halochrome lens technology that stimulates your mood by regulating lights and colour, developed by world-leading lens manufacturer Zeiss, meaning that the mood-altering sunglasses are scientifically proven to alter the wearer's state of mind.

Commenting on the collaboration, Solder added: “We want to give every person the ability to unlock their human potential and enhance their reality. We do this by creating best-in-class innovations that drive deeper self-awareness and human connection. It’s our belief that through this enlightening process, we empower people to curate their mood and manifest a better future.”

The limited-edition sunglasses retail for 195 US dollars exclusively on futuremood.com.

Image: Futuremood

Image: Futuremood