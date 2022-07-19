Fwrd launches resale programme to extend the life cycle of designer handbags

Luxury fashion e-tailer Fwrd, part of the Revolve Group, has launched a new resale initiative, Fwrd Buyback to bolster its sustainability strategy toward circular luxury shopping.

Fwrd Buyback has been launched to extend the life cycle of high-end designer handbags from brands including Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Loewe and The Row and will also feature highlights from creative director Kendall Jenner’s ongoing edit for Fwrd and from her own closet.

The resale programme aims to ensure that Fwrd is a “one-stop destination for customers,” by allowing them to exchange past purchases in excellent condition while receiving credit in return to shop on both Fwrd and Revolve.

In addition, Fwrd will also offer “extra perks” for loyalty members to sell their bags back to them, offering 2,000 points for the first buyback transaction, a 20 US dollar reward, then 1,000 points after that, a 10 US dollar reward.

Fwrd to buy back designer handbags to launch resale programme

Fwrd adds that the buyback programme, open currently to US customers only, will be supported by proprietary data and a vetted purchase history, with eligible exchanges, up to one year from original purchase at full price, set to be “conducted seamlessly” via a personal Fwrd account. Once authenticated and accepted, a credit of 50 percent of the original purchase price will be issued.

Handbags accepted to Fwrd Buyback will then be re-introduced to the Fwrd community via Fwrd Renew at prices marked between 25-50 percent below initial retail.

Michael Mente, co-chief executive and co-founder at Revolve Group, added: “With Fwrd Buyback, we are expanding the Fwrd segment of our business as a destination for the best in established and emerging luxury brands from start to finish.

“We believe in celebrating great design and cultivating a more circular relationship between brands and customers. With this, we are combining our capabilities of authentication and service to offer an extensive assortment of exciting products at incredible value.”

Kendall Jenner, who was named creative director at Fwrd in September 2021 , added: "The more I work with the Fwrd team, the more I learn just how deeply they understand their customers. The Fwrd Buyback programme is yet another way to show that they're always listening, and I'm thrilled that after years of their hard work perfecting the system, it has come to fruition."