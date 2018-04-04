GabiFresh taps real women for swimsuit campaign

Style blogger and body positive activist GabiFresh has launched her latest swimwear collection with Swimsuits For All with a campaign featuring nine real women.

"This collection is all about bringing to life the fun, flirty, playful spirit of summer,” explains GabiFresh. “These nine women had no problem showing that side of themselves! My hope is that this campaign, featuring such a beautifully diverse group, will encourage others to feel confident and have fun in a swimsuit, regardless of their race, size or shape.”

The nine women, who represent one of the nine sizes available within the collection – 10 to 26, were hand-selected by Gabi during the brand’s first open casting call earlier this year that drew more than 500 women.

GabiFresh added: "I am constantly motivated and inspired by my followers. Their support means the world to me and to have so many people come out for this casting call was truly a mind-blowing experience.”

Each woman shows off a different swimsuit from the 10-piece summer collection, which features bright colours and bold tropical prints across a variety of swimsuits from the style blogger’s signature wrap bikini with strategic cut outs and underwire bust support to thigh-high slit skirts and cover-up dresses.

Highlights include a pineapple print bikini, a bold stripe and bright yellow ruffled top two-piece, and a cut-out silver one-piece.

GabiFresh for Swimsuits For All's summer 2018 collection features sizes from 10 DD – 24DD, 16EF – 24EF, 16 GH – 24 GH, with select styles up to size 26.

Image: courtesy of Swimsuits For All