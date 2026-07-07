Gabriela Hearst designs Goodwood jockey silks

Goodwood Racecourse has tapped Gabriela Hearst to design the jockey silks for this year's Markel Magnolia Cup, following in the footsteps of Vivienne Westwood, Sarah Burton, Roksanda Ilincic and Mary Katrantzou.

Hearst has designed 12 bespoke prints for the competitors in the annual charity race, which brings together amateur female jockeys for the Ladies Day event during Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Each of the individual silks designed by Hearst represents a different period from the past decade of the label’s history, showcasing her “vision and approach to colour and print,” while also highlighting her deep-rooted equestrian heritage and the “spirit” of the Goodwood race. Each of the silks has been made by Allertons.

Gabriela Hearst Goodwood jockey silks Credits: Gabriela Hearst / Goodwood

The Markel Magnolia Cup takes place on the Goodwood Estate, which is managed by Charles Gordon-Lennox, The Duke of Richmond, on July 30. Over the past 13 years, the event has raised more than 3.2 million pounds for charities that support women around the world. 2026’s chosen charity is the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, which aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon said in a statement: “We are delighted to be working with Gabriela Hearst, whose deep connection to the equestrian world brings unique authenticity to this collection. The women taking part have committed themselves wholeheartedly to their training in aid of Education Above All, and these special silks are a tribute to their dedication.

“A pioneer of sustainable luxury, Gabriela is uniquely positioned to create these silks with unmatched vision and integrity.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Hearst added: "When The Duke of Richmond and Gordon invited us to participate in the design of the silks for the Markel Magnolia Cup, it was an instant yes.

“First, because any endeavour supporting women is a duty, second, because given The Duke’s creative direction at Goodwood, it would certainly be beautiful, and lastly, because it involves horses, which are such a deep part of who I am."