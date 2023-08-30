Gabriela Hearst launches debut fragrances with Fueguia 1833

Fashion designer Gabriela Hearst has launched two fragrances in collaboration with perfumer Fueguia 1833 based on two stages of her life, childhood in Uruguay and womanhood in New York.

The collaboration marks the first time Fueguia 1833 has partnered with a fashion designer and Gabriela Hearst’s first foray into the world of fragrance and features two unique scents inspired by the designer’s roots in rural Uruguay and America.

The two fragrances are called Paysandú and New York, each with their own aromatic identity that has taken two years to develop. Each scent has been formulated to showcase two important geographies and stages of Hearst’s life.

Paysandú takes inspiration from rural Uruguay, where Hearst and Julian Bedel, founder of Fueguia 1833 were raised. The scent is born from “a botanical reality, an exotism represented by native Uruguayan ingredients”. The main olfactory family for Paysandú is floral with a top note of Marcela, heart of Jazmín del País, and base note of Carqueja.

Gabriela Hearst Paysandú fragrance Credits: Gabriela Hearst by Clara Cullen

The New York fragrance is described as a progression of Paysandú, representing “the night, lights, movement - and the eclectic state of possibility that the city encompasses”. The main olfactory family is wood with a top note of Fir Balsam, heart of Tobacco, and base note of Jacarandá Wood.

Gabriela Hearst collaborates with Fueguia 1833 on debut fragrances

Commenting on creating the fragrances, Hearst, founder and creative director of Gabriela Hearst, said in a statement: "Working with Julian on this project of 2 years has been thrilling. It combines my life so far, half with my roots in Paysandú and half in New York. Childhood memories and landscapes (for Paysandú) and the strength of womanhood (for New York) are combined with the alchemy of science and the pheromone potion that Julian crafted.

“The Marcela and the Carqueja found in my ranch in Paysandú are now, for the first time, found in a perfume, and are used to calm your nervous system. The perfumes are crafted using the most natural distillery process: a process Julian would liken to acoustic music (as opposed to electric). These perfumes also represent everything I believe true luxury should represent in the current moment: an uncompromising respect for Mother Nature as a muse for our scent, beauty, experience and senses, evoking quality with limited editions as we simply cannot afford to do too much. Rare and special.”

Paysandú and New York fragrances are available in Gabriela Hearst and Fueguia 1833 stores and online, as well as from Harrods. Editions of the first batch, I-XXII, are limited to just 315 of each fragrance and retail for 450 pounds / 415 US dollars.