Galia Lahav opens London boutique and shares her wedding dress trends

Israeli bridal and fashion house Galia Lahav, which has dressed celebrities including actress Jennifer Lopez and Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles, has opened its fifth flagship store in London as it begins its brand expansion in Europe.

The 3,800 square foot two-story boutique, located at 66-67 South Audley Street in Mayfair, London, represents a 1-million-pound investment from Galia Lahav, targeting its growing customer base in the UK and Europe in response to increasing demand for its couture bridal gowns.

On the opening, founder and bridal designer Galia Lahav, told FashionUnited: “London has always been a global fashion hub with a rich history and a diverse cultural scene. It’s a city that appreciates both - tradition and innovation, which aligns perfectly with our brand ethos.

“We really felt the growing demand from our UK brides and across Europe and opening our first European flagship in London allows us to connect more directly with our clients there. The city’s vibrant energy and fashion-forward sensibility make it the perfect location to showcase our Brand and finally provide the most luxurious bridal shopping experience in Europe.”

Galia Lahav – Mayfair, London flagship Credits: Galia Lahav – photographed by Stuart Bailey

Inside Galia Lahav's London flagship store

The London flagship has been designed in collaboration with Erez Ezra, Vilaa, and Kbn. It mirrors the elegant and sleek aesthetic of Galia Lahav’s New York flagship, featuring minimalist and opulent décor, including velvet curtains, natural hardwood floors, travertine tile work, and gilded accents.

Galia Lahav aims to offer an elevated bridal shopping experience in a glamorous, contemporary environment, while also being welcoming to ensure brides feel cherished and special as soon as they step inside to find their perfect wedding dress.

The store showcases the brand’s Bridal Couture, Gala, eveningwear and shoe collections, and offers private fitting areas, as well as two VIP suites on the second floor that offer a secluded, luxurious fitting experience with a dedicated team. There is also a fully stocked bar on the ground floor, and a ‘Selfie Wall’ adorned with Instagram and TikTok-approved Florentine muted gold.

On the design of the London flagship, Lahav added: “The flagship perfectly embodies the Galia Lahav brand, blending classic elegance with modern sophistication for a timeless, luxurious feel. The space features private fitting areas, a full bar, and a carefully curated selection of gowns.

“Our experienced team of bridal stylists, who are well-versed in the latest trends and deeply understand our brand's aesthetic, ensures a seamless and intimate shopping experience. We aimed to create an environment that feels both grand and personal, allowing brides to fully immerse themselves in the Galia Lahav world, with the guidance and expertise of our dedicated staff.”

The flagship will also double as a London venue for “all-things wedding-related,” explains the brand, including exclusive trunk shows and meet-and-greets with Galia Lahav herself, and the brand’s creative director Sharon Sever, as well as intimate mixers with industry insiders to allow brides the opportunity to discover more inspiration for their ideal wedding.

Galia Lahav talks her brand’s signature style, working with Jennifer Lopez and wedding dress trends for 2025

Galia Lahav portrait Credits: Galia Lahav

In an exclusive interview with FashionUnited, Lahav shares what makes her bridal brand stand out from the crowd, what inspires her designs, the trends she predicts for the future of bridal fashion, and where else in the world she would like to open a store.

How would you describe the Galia Lahav bride?

The Galia Lahav bride is confident, modern, bold and fashion-forward. Unafraid to make a statement, she values craftsmanship and is drawn to intricate details, luxurious fabrics and a silhouette that celebrates her individuality.

Our brides are those who see their wedding day as an opportunity to express their unique style and personality, whether that’s through a timeless, classic gown or a more avant-garde, fashion-forward piece.

Galia Lahav couture collection ‘The Stunners’ Credits: Galia Lahav

What are the signature design details of the label?

Our signature design details include intricate lacework, hand-beaded embellishments, and the most flattering silhouettes. We are known for our illusion backs, plunging necklines and dramatic trains, meticulously crafted to highlight the bride's figure in the most flattering way. Each gown is made with an emphasis on bespoke tailoring and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece is not only beautiful but also feels luxurious, unique and comfortable to wear.

What's your creative starting point for a new bridal collection?

The creative process often starts with a concept or theme that resonates with me, whether it’s a historical period, a specific art movement, or a particular emotion I want to convey. From there, we dive into fabric selection, considering how different textures and materials can bring the concept to life. Sketching and experimenting with shapes and details come next, as we always work to reinvent the norm and create unique and new trends in the bridal industry.

What's the inspiration behind the current bridal collections?

Our current couture collections ‘The Stunners’ and GALA Collection ‘Symphony’ are inspired by the empowering tales of influential women during the Pre-Raphaelite era.

The couture collection pays homage to iconic figures such as Elizabeth Siddal and Marie Spartali Stillman, who transcended muse status to become trailblazing artists in their own right. ‘The Stunners’ embodies the strength and artistry of these women, with each gown crafted to reflect their unique blend of ethereal beauty and bold creativity.

The GALA Collection is a breathtaking fusion of romance and modern elegance, inspired by the enchanting imagery of a flower unfurling its petals in a symphony of slow motion.

What's your favourite style right now?

I’m particularly fond of our modern ball gowns with clean lines and subtle embellishments. They offer a perfect blend of classic elegance and contemporary style. The simplicity of the silhouette allows the quality of the fabric and the craftsmanship to truly shine, making them a versatile choice for brides who want to make a statement without being overly traditional.

Galia Lahav GALA Collection ‘Symphony’ Credits: Galia Lahav

What wedding dress trends will be big this year and into 2025?

We’re seeing a continued interest in versatile gowns that can transform throughout the day, such as detachable skirts and sleeves. This trend allows brides to have multiple looks with a single dress, making it practical and stylish. We also expect to see more sleeker gowns: Timeless designs with a fashion-forward, modern twist and luxurious silky fabrics.

I also think that colour will most definitely continue to flourish more and more in the bridal industry. And let's not forget the party minis to dance the night away - multiple looks for the big day are a must these days.

Your brand has worked with many celebrities - what's it like working with high-profile stars?

Working with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Simone Biles is always an exhilarating experience and an immense honour. These stars bring their unique style and personality to the table and it's inspiring to collaborate with them to create something truly unique and special.

They often have a clear vision of what they want and it's such a rewarding challenge to bring that vision to life while incorporating our signature Galia Lahav aesthetic. It’s also an honour to know that they trust us to be a part of some of their most memorable moments.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Galia Lahav in the Shotgun movie Credits: Galia Lahav

Does the UK bride differ from the rest of the world?

UK brides have a distinctive sense of style that often blends classic elegance with a modern twist. They appreciate timeless silhouettes but are also open to bold, fashion-forward choices.

In terms of the retail experience, UK brides often value a personalised, bespoke service, which we strive to provide in all our stores. We find that they are very engaged and interested in the craftsmanship and story behind each gown, which makes the shopping experience more meaningful and special.

Galia Lahav – Mayfair, London flagship Credits: Galia Lahav – photographed by Stuart Bailey

When it comes to the Galia Lahav physical retail strategy - where else in the world can we expect a boutique?

We are always exploring new expansion opportunities and are particularly interested in entering more markets across Europe and Asia. While our focus on expanding in these regions is strong, the USA remains our biggest market. We continue to seek opportunities to grow our presence there as well. Our commitment is to bring the Galia Lahav experience to brides around the world, and we look forward to announcing new store openings in the near future.

What else can we expect to see from Galia Lahav in the future?

We are continually evolving, innovating, and pushing the boundaries in the bridal industry. In the future, you can expect more groundbreaking designs, exciting collaborations, and an expanded range of accessories.

Additionally, our focus on the Wedding Weekend Collection will cater to all the special events surrounding the big day, from bridal showers and engagement parties to bachelorette weekends and rehearsal dinners. Our goal is to inspire brides, grow our Galia Lahav community of fashion lovers around the world, and create more spectacular red carpet moments.

