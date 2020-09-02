Gant launches footwear collaboration with Diemme

American sportswear brand Gant has teamed up with Italian footwear maker Diemme on a limited-edition collection of hiking boots for autumn/winter 2020 to mark the brand’s first-ever collaboration.

Produced in Diemme’s artisan factory, located an hour north of Venice, the boots have been designed to feature subtle design elements from Gant’s heritage, as well as the Italian footwear maker’s mountaineering DNA to highlight the traditional craftsmanship of both brands.

The limited-edition collection has been based on Diemme’s classic Roccia Vet hiking boot and is crafted in full-grain, vegetable dye cowhide leather, with custom tonal and non-tonal rubber trims to protect against outdoor activities. The boots are also lined with soft calfskin leather and come with a cushioned latex compound sole for comfort.

“Diemme has been on my radar for a long time,” said Gant’s global artistic director, Christopher Bastin in a statement. “They’re the perfect example of a brand that has catapulted a heritage product range into the higher echelons of fashion without compromising on quality and craftsmanship. When the opportunity to collaborate came along it was a no brainer.”

The hiking boots come in three colourways, persimmon orange, dry sand (tan), and solar power yellow and features three additional shoelace colours to change up the look.

The Diemme x Gant boots, priced 359 pounds will be available for purchase online and in select retailers from the end of September, in euro sizes 40-46.

Images: courtesy of Gant/Diemme