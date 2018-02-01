Gant teams up with Waterkeeper Alliance

Fashion and lifestyle brand Gant is partnering with Waterkeeper Alliance, the largest and fastest-growing non-profit focusing solely on clean water, to support the charity in its mission to reduce industrial and agricultural waste and sewage being discharged into waterways around the world.

Gant will support the organisation through an annual charity contribution, as part of its environmentally conscious journey to “make the world a better and more beautiful place” and to help protect drinkable, fishable, and swimmable water around the globe while combating issues such as pollution and climate change.

“Never Stop Learning is the philosophy that moves Gant forward,” explains Gant’s chief marketing officer, Brian Grevy. “We focus on being better, learning more, and looking beyond ourselves and our products. With fashion production contributing to the pollution of our waterways, we need to be more conscious about efficiently using valuable resources.”

Grevy added: “As a global brand, we feel that it’s important for Gant to take responsibility and encourage the industry to do better, which is why we’re looking into sustainable ways to use ocean plastic for our upcoming collections.”

The news was announced as Waterkeeper Alliance, which protects more than 2.5 million square miles of waterways around the world, revealed that approximately 2 million tons of industrial and agricultural waste and sewage are discharged into global waterways.

The long-term partnership will see Gant funding and supporting a series of initiatives that patrol rivers, streams and coastlines on six continents, with the first project being to support Waterkeeper Alliance’s Ocean plastic recovery initiative in the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Marc Yaggi, executive director of Waterkeeper Alliance, added: “In 2017, we launched an innovative project to help reduce plastic pollution in our oceans. Thanks to our partnership with Gant, we will take our work defending marine environments from plastic to the next level.”

