Gap championing Black designers for Black History Month

American retailer Gap has teamed up with New York-based Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), which provides business solutions to retailers committed to equity for Black and Latin-X design talent, to launch a limited-edition collaboration featuring the work of six Black designers.

The Gap × Harlem’s Fashion Row collection launches on February 14 during Black History Month and sees Black designers behind A.Potts, BruceGlen, Kaphill, N’Gai and Richfresh, reimaging Gap’s iconic wardrobe staples.

In a statement, Gap said the 16-piece collection allows each designer to “share their unique point of view through the lens of Gap’s iconic products” and will be celebrated with an exclusive event hosted at Gap’s San Francisco headquarters on February 13 ahead of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend taking place in the city.

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap brand, said: "This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world.

“Each designer’s creativity takes centre stage - inspired by Gap’s heritage while bringing a fresh, authentic perspective to create a truly original collection. We’re excited to bring our communities together to celebrate in our hometown of San Francisco, a city that fuels creativity and innovation.”

Since 2019, Gap has been a longtime community partner of HRH, helping support its mission through industry events, brand collaborations, educational programmes, and intentional HBCU investments through HFR's Icon360 programme. Together, Gap and HFR’s partnership has fuelled a commitment to building a more equitable retail industry.

Brandice Daniel, chief executive and founder of Harlem's Fashion Row added: "Our partnership with Gap has always been about more than fashion; it’s about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and amplifying the voices of these incredibly talented designers.

“This collaboration is especially meaningful as it represents the evolution of our shared vision to reimagine possibilities for designers of colour. Together, we’re not only celebrating creativity but also fostering a legacy of inclusivity and empowerment that will inspire generations to come."

Each designer has created two custom shirts and one bespoke hoodie, blending Gap’s well-known silhouettes with a “fresh creative twist”.

For instance, A.Potts, designed by Aaron Potts combines utilitarian details with couture-inspired volumes crafted in modern fabrics for a contemporary edge, while BruceGlen, designed by twin brothers Bruce and Glen Proctor, offers eclectic designs featuring vibrant colours and bold patterns.

Krystal Phillips’ label, Kaphill has created statement-making designs to inspire confidence and self-expression, and N’Gai, designed by Nicole King showcases ultra-feminine silhouettes infused with boyish charm, bold prints, and striking design details, while Richfresh, from designer Patrick Henry, combines his tailoring skills with detail-oriented features.

The Gap × Harlem’s Fashion Row collection will be available on gap.com and in select Gap locations from February 14 at noon ET / 9 am PT. Prices range from 89 to 129 US dollars.

