Gap's Kanye West hoodies almost immediately sell out

Earlier this week, Gap took a subtle approach to unveiling its new Kanye Yeezy Gap hoodie. While they didn’t make a lot of big fan fare around the launch, within hours the 90-dollar hoodie sold out in adult and kid sizes.

The hoodie, which was available for pre-order in six colors, with a two-to-eight-week shipping turnaround time, saw all adult sizes large and above marked as sold out. Gap’s plans to bring Kanye in to appeal to younger consumers is working.

The company’s shares rose 6 percent on Wednesday morning. The total value of the Gap and Kanye deal is estimated to be around 970 million dollars. Kanye’s deal with the company is for a 10-year contract.