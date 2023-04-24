Gap teams up with Mattel and Barbie

Clothing brand Gap and toy manufacturer Mattel have announced a new apparel collaboration featuring multiple collections inspired by Mattel’s portfolio of brands and Gap’s signature styles.

The first collaboration from the Gap x Mattel product drops will focus on Barbie with a range designed to offer something for the “entire family”.

The Gap x Barbie collection will launch on May 23 and will include T-shirts, skirts, logo hoodies, denim, button-downs, accessories, and pet apparel. The collection will be available through gap.com and in select Gap stores worldwide, with select styles offered through Mattel Creations, Mattel’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform.

Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, said in a statement: “We are excited to partner with Gap to combine Mattel’s iconic brand portfolio with Gap’s signature products. We look forward to working together to offer our fans fun, quality clothing for the entire family, plus a new way to embrace their favourite Mattel brands, franchises, characters and stories.”

Further collections from Gap and Mattel will launch later this year, including apparel based on Hot Wheels.

Christopher Goble, head of merchandising at Gap, added: “Gap’s partnership with Mattel represents two iconic brands collaborating on products that customers can wear as a family, pets included, and have fun.

“Each launch will celebrate our optimistic spirit of individuality and connection through creative expression and play. I can’t wait for people around the world to create memories with Gap x Mattel.”