Gap unveils collaboration with Palace

American fashion and lifestyle retailer Gap has unveiled a new collaboration with London-based skate label Palace for adults and kids.

The collection launching on March 22 is described by Gap as “an ode to the brands’ shared heritage - highlighting self-expression, individuality, and community through pieces inspired by ’90s style, skate culture, and a love for San Francisco”.

The apparel partnership marks Palace’s first foray into kids’ products since the streetwear brand launched in 2009.

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap, said in a statement: "We love collaborating with partners like Palace who are able to tap into our heritage and reinvent our product icons in a way that is true to their brand DNA.

"Palace is playing by their own rules and we are inspired by their craft. This partnership reflects style and skate culture of the moment, and we are excited for customers to experience this unique expression of Gap.”

The 55-piece Palace Gap collection reimagines Gap’s product icons, including a varsity jacket, shirts, a windbreaker, rugby shirts, tracksuits, board shorts, cargo pants, T-shirts and logo hoodies through Palace's lens, remixing and merging each brand’s logo into one.

The collection also includes three exclusive Logo Skate Decks and a limited-edition Jeremy Duck plush toy.

Palace Gap campaign Credits: Gap by Jim Goldberg

Lev Tanju, founder of Palace, added: “Collaborating with Gap made sense because a lot of us grew up skating in Gap gear in the 1990s. Gap is so cool to us: clean, preppy, and all about the good American things like everyone being welcome.

“Gap put out so much iconic content in the era before it was called content and it’s been a real privilege for us to play in that space with them. And doing our first ever kids' collection with Gap — who make the best kids’ clothes — is really special for us.”

Palace Gap campaign - Melanie C Credits: Gap by Jim Goldberg

To promote the collection, the Palace Gap campaign has been photographed by Jim Goldberg and directed by Will Robson-Scott. The 90-second film depicts young skaters exploring San Francisco landmarks like St. Mary’s Square, St. Francis Fountain and the Golden Gate Bridge. During their escapades, the kids skate at Pier 7 with legends Karl Watson, Elissa Steamer and Tommy Guerrero, and Palace skaters Kanin Garner, Jamal Smith, Heitor Da Silva and Jahmir Brown.

The film also features singer-songwriter and Spice Girl star Melanie C, and 9-year-old professional skateboarder Anna Shea.

The collection will be available in the UK, Europe, the US, Japan and China on Gap’s website and in selected stores, and at all Palace stores and its website.