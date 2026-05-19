Gap unveils football-inspired collection with Ouigi Theodore

Gap is the latest retailer to get football fever ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, unveiling two limited-edition, football-inspired collections, with one designed in collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus founder, Ouigi Theodore.

The OuiGap collection launches on May 29 and features an elevated, football-inspired apparel and accessories collection, drawing on Theodore’s connection to the game and his home country of Haiti. The line pays tribute to Haiti’s historic 1974 national football team, incorporating recurring “’74” motifs across jerseys, jackets, knitwear and coordinated separates.

OuiGap collection campaign Credits: Gap

Commenting on the collaboration, Theodore said in a statement: “There’s something powerful about seeing global sport, heritage, fashion, and art come together. The collection we designed with Gap was created in that spirit. I became a designer to tell stories with history, meaning, and a future. Ayiti to the Future.”

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap, added: “Ouigi Theodore is a true collaborator and a culture shifter who understands that fashion is most powerful when it tells a story.

“This collection bridges the gap between heritage style and the electric energy of football fandom and offers fans a way to express their passion with both soul and originality.”

Gap x FIFA football collection Credits: Gap

Alongside the OuiGap launch, Gap has also introduced a separate football-themed capsule collection, featuring jerseys, hoodies, T-shirts and hats for adults and children representing England, the US, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, France, Brazil and Japan.

Both collections will be available to shop on gap.com and in select Gap stores across key host cities. The OuiGap collection will be carried across international markets, including the UK, Paraguay, Turkey, China, Vietnam and Mexico. Jerseys and team merchandise will be available in the UK, Japan, Taiwan, Paraguay, the Philippines, Turkey, Greece, China, Vietnam, Peru, Uruguay, Mexico, and Germany.

Gap x FIFA football collection - England Credits: Gap