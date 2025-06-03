Gap unveils golf-inspired collaboration with Malbon

American retailer Gap is launching a golf-inspired capsule collection with Los Angeles-founded golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf that aims to celebrate “individuality and timeless style across generations”.

The Gap x Malbon collection launches on June 6 and blends Malbon's signature golf aesthetic with prep-inspired Gap essentials, offering versatile styles for men and women designed “to play or dress the part”.

The 33-piece collection of men’s and women’s apparel has been designed with contemporary design and performance-minded details and features a custom PAR logo along with a game-inspired play on Gap’s arch logo, which features on a variety of fleece, knits and accessories in stripes, plaids and herringbone patterns.

Gap x Malbon collection campaign starring Phoenix, Jesper and Peg Parnevik Credits: Gap by Duncan Wolfe

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap brand, said in a statement: “Malbon has fostered a vibrant culture around the game of golf, allowing us to engage a new customer and bring together our two communities in a fresh way.

“Our collaboration with Malbon represents the unique intersection of fashion, sports, and culture, offering a new opportunity for self-expression, on or off the golf course, through the lens of beloved Gap icons.”

Gap continues retail transformation with new collaboration with Malbon Golf

Gap x Malbon collection campaign Credits: Gap by Duncan Wolfe

The Malbon Golf brand was founded in 2017 by golf enthusiasts and husband and wife duo Stephen and Erica Malbon, who wanted to offer multi-functional golf apparel that could be worn both on and off the green by infusing the sport with fashion, art, music, and design.

The brand launched with a limited collection for men and has expanded to offer a complete line of men's and women's apparel, footwear and accessories. Malbon Golf is available across the US, Korea, and the Philippines through e-commerce and select top retailers.

Gap x Malbon collection campaign Credits: Gap by Duncan Wolfe

Commenting on the collaboration, Erica and Stephen Malbon added: “We grew up with Gap, so the opportunity to collaborate and bridge golf culture with Gap’s heritage is incredibly exciting.

"Gap defines what an American brand can look like - it's where fashion and functionality collide - so we are thrilled that each and every piece reflects, authentically, the DNA of both brands."

To promote the collection, the companies have created a ‘Generation Golf’ campaign shot by Duncan Wolfe, featuring five-time PGA tour winner Jesper Parnevik alongside his children, Peg and Phoenix Parnevik.

In the Gap x Malbon campaign images, Jesper Parnevik can be seen wearing a linen-cotton bomber jacket with matching pleated baggy shorts and baseball hat, along with a utility vest with pleated baggy pants, and a heavyweight French terry logo hoodie. Peg Parnevik wears a cropped polo sweater with a linen-cotton plaid pleated mini skort, a cable-knit sweater and a heavyweight quarter-zip pullover, while Phoenix Parnevik sports a striped polo shirt, polo sweater and graphic T-shirt.

The collection drops on Friday, June 6 at noon Eastern Time on Gap.com and in select Gap stores in the US, including units in Los Angeles, New Jersey, Dallas, Miami and New York City. It will also be available online in Japan. Prices range from 18 to 138 US dollars.

This is the latest collaboration from Gap as part of its ongoing transformation, which has recently launched co-branded collections with Cult Gaia, Dôen, LoveShackFancy and Palace, as well as capsule collections with beloved children’s character Paddington Bear and a line with Wicked to celebrate the movie adaptation of the musical.

Gap also recently launched a new premium and elevated offering GapStudio to offer the brand’s “highest expression of style, craftsmanship and quality” designed by Zac Posen, who serves as the retailer’s executive vice president and creative director.