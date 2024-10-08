Gap unveils holiday collection with Cult Gaia

American retailer Gap is collaborating with Los Angeles-based Cult Gaia on a holiday collection for women and kids launching on October 10.

The 35-piece collection draws inspiration from Cult Gaia's modern, sculptural influence, combined with Gap's “most loved” essentials to create a range of statement pieces designed to celebrate “the beauty and strength of women and original style”.

Known for its heirloom pieces designed to last a lifetime, Cult Gaia styles are created to be works of art that are functional enough for everyday wear. Founded in 2012 and designed by Jasmin Larian Hekmat, the brand is bringing that nuanced approach to design to Gap’s heritage icons in a collection “meant to stand out and turn heads”.

Gap × Cult Gaia collection campaign Credits: Gap

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of the Gap brand, said in a statement: “This collection with Cult Gaia is a beautiful reimagining of Gap icons with a partner who shares our obsession to product detail.

“Every piece was created with intention, with a focus on fabrications, hardware, and stitching. We are delivering elevated designs and fresh fits that our customers can cherish forever.”

Gap x Cult Gaia collection launches on October 10

Inspired by nature and women, the Gap x Cult Gaia collection includes a range of holiday-ready styles, such as sleek outerwear and mini slip dresses, featuring modern twists like chain-link detailing and gold hardware to classic designs made using luxurious fabrics.

Gap × Cult Gaia collection campaign Credits: Gap

Standout pieces include the denim bustier, coordinating leather pants and jacket, a backless classic shirt, and a vegan fur coat. Gap also lends its signature arch logo typeface to read ‘Gaia,’ which is emblazoned across a baseball cap and cropped logo sweatshirt to reflect a celebration of the two brands.

For kids there is an asymmetrical denim jacket, cargo pants, and ‘Gaia’ logoed sweatshirt.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hekmat, founder and designer of Cult Gaia, added: “Reimagining Gap’s classic icons through Cult Gaia’s lens has been an amazing journey. The collaboration brought together Gap’s classics and everyday wearability with Cult Gaia’s sculptural and artistic approach, merging our two distinct creative forces.

"Each piece in this collection is thoughtfully designed to inspire creativity, blending art and function in a way that feels unique and timeless.”

Gap × Cult Gaia collection Credits: Gap

The Gap × Cult Gaia collection will be from October 10 on gap.com and at select Gap stores. Gap Cardholders will also have the opportunity to shop exclusively on Gap’s mobile app before the online drop on October 9 and cardholders in the LA area will be invited for an exclusive early shopping event at Gap’s LA Grove store with Jasmin Larian Hekmat on October 10.

Gap has previously collaborated with Californian clothing label Dôen, London-based skate label Palace, Dapper Dan and New York City-based LoveShackFancy.