GapStudio debuts menswear from Zac Posen

Zac Posen, the executive vice president and creative director of Gap, has unveiled his debut menswear collection for the retailer’s premium and elevated offering GapStudio for the festive season.

The GapStudio winter collection has been designed to build on the foundation set by the brand’s autumn collection, evolving with a “richer, more celebratory mood,” with a holiday capsule that blends timeless silhouettes with bold textures and luxe fabrication, including corduroy and denim.

In a statement, Gap states that the debut menswear offering emphasises the premium sub-brands' expertise in tailoring and craftsmanship to showcase “a modern take on American style tailoring,” and sits alongside gender-inclusive designs, with select styles intended for shared wear and coordinated dressing.

GapStudio winter collection - debut menswear by Zac Posen Credits: Gap

Commenting on the collection, Posen said: “Menswear has been part of the conversation since GapStudio’s inception. When we created a custom look for Timothée Chalamet that sold out almost instantly, it confirmed there was real appetite for this level of design and craftsmanship from Gap.

“We’ve made bespoke pieces for Michael B. Jordan and Owen Cooper, and continued to see men gravitating toward our gender-inclusive styles, like the moto jacket from our first drop. The new menswear collection builds on that energy—refined, confident, and rooted in the same modern sensibility that defines GapStudio.”

Highlights from the debut menswear collection, launching November 18, include baggy corduroy trousers, which have been designed with a “cool quality of ease and style,” a white poplin shirt with covered buttons and a hidden placket, and a blue chambray shirt and matching skinny tie offering an indigo and blue play on tonality and a new GapStudio accessory.

The tailoring also stands out with a double-breasted blazer with coordinated black boot trousers, alongside a tuxedo vest, low-rise boot trousers, and a satin icon jacket and loose satin pants in camel hair, offering a reimagined version of the Chalamet look. There is also a double-weave blazer and corduroy icon jacket, a Supima cotton T-shirt, and a reversible bonded faux fur car coat. Prices range from 38 to 328 US dollars.

