Garo, the luxe brand from Northeast India will feature in upcoming LFW

Garo, the brand from Northeast, will be featured at the upcoming winter/festive edition of Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai to be held in Mumbai at the end of August. Garo uses heritage textiles from Northeast India to create women’s couture and ready-to-wear. It is named after the largest Meghalaya tribe and the aim is to use the brand to celebrate and showcase the Garos of Meghalaya. It is a luxury brand for women using heritage textiles and handcrafted techniques in remote parts of India with a contemporary vision. The brand’s upcoming collection will feature bold prints, motifs and color combinations inspired by traditional clothing from the northeastern region. Garo is meant to contribute towards building a range of sustainable, affordable and comfortable organic clothing suitable for a tropical country like India. The brand’s main customer base is aged between 25 and 45. Garo showcased its designs at a variety of runway shows across India since its launch in 2013. Celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sania Mirza, Zareen Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have walked the ramp wearing Garo at different fashion shows during the last six years.

Garo is retailed through a handful of multi-brand boutiques across New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Raipur, and Ahmedabad.