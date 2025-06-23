Gen Z reintroduced by Future Snoops

Future Snoops’ Gen Z Reintroduced reveals that age-based consumer groups only share about 10 percent of the same wants, tastes, dislikes, and purchasing habits.

Generation Z are digital natives with imagery and information at their fingertips and popular culture literacy that makes them challenging to pin down. Unlike their Millennial predecessors, the cohort does not exhibit the same loyalty to predefined style tribes, constructing their expression through a pick-and-mix approach. Their constant style switch-up may seem fleeting but their expression is deeply deliberate.

Generation Z are cultural anthropologists who connect the dots between different eras and aesthetics to curate their image. To connect with Generation Z, it is about looking beyond the seemingly faddish trend micro-movements and recognising the cultural undercurrents that drive them. Lueder's AW 25 mastered meaningful connection between consumer and brand: the collection representing nuanced individuality within collective expression. The season’s throughline for Lueder centered on recontextualized codes of tradition, feeding Generation Z’s shared questioning of traditionalist values, aesthetics, and gender roles. For Generation Z, who became catalysts for a neo-traditional lifestyle movement, embracing the aesthetic of traditional life acts as both sincere appreciation and ironic commentary – an underlying tension Lueder tapped into. The cohort’s craving for style with substance was served with shrunken tees reading “Men Are So Back”, incorporating relevant cultural narratives around the emancipation from toxic masculinity.

Charli xcx’s Brat, one of last year’s most prominent overarching aesthetic influences, explored themes of the complexity of personal identity. The album’s interrogation of our shared inner chaos engaged Generation Z whose raw emotion fuels their creative resistance. Increasingly, the generation rejects institutional authority and embraces civil disobedience as authentic expression – a cultural sentiment that Charli xcx’s Brat thrived off. The vulnerability and intention behind Brat created an access point for authentic connection with Generation Z, making fertile ground for the next viral moment. While Brat might have reached seemingly sudden highs, its relevance was cemented in its core alignment with the cohort’s emotional priorities.

Keeping up with the shape-shifting generation is not about addressing what is on the surface, it is about studying the foundation. To track Generation Z’s evolving behaviors, we need to understand what forces are reshaping their reality, why these forces matter, and how they are transforming everyday lives. In this post-subculture landscape, a new framework is necessary to understand these nuances. To authentically engage with Generation Z, brands must move beyond surface-level segmentation, taking a 360 look at clusters of values, behaviors, and cultural signals that are reshaping markets.