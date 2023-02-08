George at Asda launches an adapted clothing collection

George at Asda has launched an adapted clothing range in support of independent dressing for children and young people with disabilities, marking the first for a UK supermarket.

The everyday casualwear Easy On Easy Wear collection features block-coloured tracksuits and contemporary printed co-ords and has been specially adapted to make independent dressing easier for those with additional needs and reduced mobility.

The 24-piece range, for kids 3 to 16 years old, features discreet and practical modifications that make day-to-day dressing easier, including hidden hook and loop fasteners on necklines to make slipping sweatshirts and tees on and off more comfortable. Other features include higher backs and longer legs to ensure a level waistband and perfect leg length when seated, and holes added to make dressing easier for feeding tubes.

Image: George at Asda; Easy On Easy Wear adapted clothing collection

The line also incorporates soft threads and removed care labels to prevent potential irritation and support children with sensory needs.

Asda becomes first UK supermarket to launch an adaptive clothing range

George’s buying manager Vicki Radford enlisted the help of 14-year-old Ava Joliffe, an award-winning deaf and blind artist from Preston to consult on the collection. Joliffe assisted with the accessibility and design of the range, providing authentic advocacy for young disabled people, and ensured the pieces were in line with the main kidswear collection.

Radford said in a statement: “It was really important to Ava that we designed our adapted collection in line with the main kidswear range, so children with disabilities can wear the same as their friends, and it was really important to us that these pieces remain competitively priced and affordable to all our customers.

“Working with Ava was a real joy; we’re all so proud of the pieces we’ve created together, and as a brand, are delighted to have been able to extend the range past schoolwear to encompass everyday dressing.”

The Easy On Easy Wear range is available in Asda store and online, with prices starting at 9 pounds.

