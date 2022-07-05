Georges Hobeika unveils couture collection designed with son Jad

Georges Hobeika has unveiled a new chapter at the fashion house with the first official collection designed by the storied couturier and his son Jad Hobeika, who was recently named co-creative director.

The autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture collection, entitled ‘Eternal Gifts’ was inspired by the natural world and humanity, capturing waterfalls, waves and the sun into couture masterpieces in a colour palette of Mediterranean blues and sunset tones ranging from a peachy orange to yellow, fuchsia and pink.

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

The opening look set the tone for the sparkling collection with a shimmering silver mini dress adorned with jewel-like sculptural formations of stones and crystal appliqués over the top of a studded bodysuit. This was followed up with shimmering midi skirts styled with crop tops adorned with dramatic features and crystals that glistened like water and sexy floor-sweeping sequinned gowns.

Alongside the elegance and glamour of the sparkles were bold, flamboyant silhouettes, from a bright yellow crystal-adorned mini dress with a dramatic bow train to jewel-toned dresses with exquisite, structured feather detailing and a vibrant blue kaftan-inspired dress with crystal appliques.

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Other standout looks included ballgowns with overflowing pleated ruffles just waiting for their red carpet moment and mesmerising beaded pistachio numbers ranging from minis with flowing cape detailing to looser kaftan silhouettes.

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture

Image: Georges Hobeika; autumn/winter 2022-2023 couture