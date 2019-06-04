With monsoon being right around the corner, getting drenched in the rains and splashing in water puddles might take us back to our childhood memories but it's no fun when we have places to be. So, what you can do is get waterproof shoes from Brazilian footwear brand - Melissa to keep your feet dry and you look stylish on the rainiest days.

Get monsoon ready with Melissa

Be ready to wave goodbye to the summer heat and welcome the monsoon as the rains are right around the corner. The air will soon linger with the smell of wet mud as the showers provide much-needed respite. But, all's not joyous as the onset of rains can also bring along gloomy weather and sombre moods. Don't fret as your wardrobe need not reflect the dull days. Brazilian footwear brand - Melissa, has the perfect fashionable, and rain-friendly options that will add spunk to your monsoon attire.

The colour palette ranging from neons, pinks, blues and neutrals makes Melissa a trendy and funky accessory. Made with revolutionary Melflex material, Melissa shoes are waterproof and durable during the rainy days. Being water-resistant, wearing Melissa shoes will leave your feet dry and feeling fabulous. Opt from rain boots for full protection or comfortable flip flops and retro-inspired flats. Those looking for dressy options can choose from ballerinas, wedges and mules.

This monsoon, upgrade your wardrobe with the most stylish and environmentally-friendly options as Melissa shoes are 100 per cent recyclable. Contribute to your closet and the environment through Melissa! A perfect blend of fashion with comfort that is a treat to the feet.

Experience stylish footwear that’ll elevate your outfit and leave you worry-free, this monsoon!