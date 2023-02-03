Ghost launches archive collection and extends sizes

Womenswear brand Ghost London has launched an archive collection to celebrate nearly 40 years of designs, introducing a curated range of the brand’s signature silhouettes, alongside extending the sizing at the brand to a UK 20.

The Ghost Archive reinvents the womenswear label’s iconic satin range with a 21-piece collection of its bestselling styles from across the decades crafted from a blend of Lenzing Ecovero and viscose, described by the brand as the “new standard” in responsible viscose satin.

The bias-cut satin designs combine the brand’s signature garment dye and pre-shrink finishing process, where the unique ‘high-twist’ weave creates a soft, lustrous look and luxurious feel with beautiful drape in a contemporary colour palette of acid brights, delicate pastels and rich jewel tones.

Image: Ghost London; Ghost Archive collection

Highlights include the Palm slip dress and Luna skirt that are reminiscent of the 90s while the Freya dress takes style notes from the 70s and Studio 54.

To complement the archive styles, an edit of sleek, easy-to-wear separates have been designed “to allow for effortless pairing,” explains Ghost. Satin camisoles, T-shirts, and button-down shirts are available alongside wide-leg trousers, cargos, and bomber jackets.

From spring 2023, all Ghost styles, including the newly launched Ghost Archive collection will be available in UK sizes 8 to 20.

