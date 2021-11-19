Givenchy auctioniong 15 NFTs by Chito

Givenchy will be putting up 15 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by graphic artist Chito up for auction. The news was reported by Yahoo. Chito recently worked with Givenchy for the brand’s resort 2022 collection creating graphic patterns for select pieces. The auction will be featured on OpenSea and will benefit The Ocean Cleanup, a Dutch organization that combats plastic pollution in oceans.

To bring this project to life, Givenchy partnered with a multitude of tech companies including Aura Blockchain Consortium for the contracts, Ledger for the provenance of the NFTS, and the Polygon network for minimal energy consumption. Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Williams has been curious about exploring NFTs for a while now, and they have become a new frontier in the fashion industry with brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci also hopping on the NFT train.

The NFTs will feature Chito’s characters including a suspicious dog, a boy in a horned cap, and a frowning girl. The characters were prints featured from the resort collection and incorporate Givenchy’s 4G logo. The auction for the products will take place on November 23.