Givenchy criticised for glamourising suicide with noose necklace at PFW

Givenchy came under fire at Paris Fashion Week after showing a noose necklace at the presentation of its latest collection. Called out by fashion watchdog Diet Prada, the necklace sparked a similar controversy to Burberry’s noose hoodie back in 2019.

“Suicide is not fashion,” was one of the starkest criticism Burberry received, and one not heeded by Givenchy.

On Instagram many users aired their disbelief: “How did this go through several people before this show?” Another wrote: “It’s almost as if they did this for publicity. The ‘necklace’ had to go through multiple channels, from design to final approval. It’s not as if this was meant to raise awareness, it is glamorizing suicide in fashion.”

Burberry boss Marco Gobbetti was quick to apologise at the time, publicly stating the brand was “deeply sorry for the distress” and that “it was insensitive and we made a mistake.” Givenchy is yet to make a statement or respond.

As for Givenchy’s SS22 collection, gone are the days of the house’s clean architectural lines and elegant simplicity. Gone too is any sign of luxury, which has been replaced by a data-led hard streetwear ethos favoured by creative director Matthew Willams. One which piles on garment detailing but leaves substance and longevity hard to find.