Glastonbury Festival and Stella McCartney launch upcycled vest for charity

Stella McCartney is launching a limited-edition upcycled vest with Glastonbury Festival to raise funds for War Child’s Emergency Fund, which is helping children caught in Ukraine and other conflicts.

The vest, which features a blue sky, green field and psychedelic rainbow, was inspired by the seventies airbrushed T-shirts that McCartney’s mum and dad used to get made, and was originally sold for charity at the 2007 Glastonbury Festival.

Since then, the vest has become a rare collector’s item, but a recent warehouse audit unveiled several boxes of vests that had not been sold, and the two organisations decided to upcycle the design to relaunch in support of War Child’s Emergency Fund.

Image: Stella McCartney/Glastonbury Festival

The original vest has been upcycled and repurposed with a new mushroom artwork, celebrating fungi as the future of fashion and our planet, explains the brand in a press release, and is available in UK sizes 10-14.

The limited-edition Stella McCartney x Glastonbury Festival is available from the festival’s official online shop, priced 40 pounds.