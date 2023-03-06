GLCO collaborates with the Miles Davis Estate

Los Angeles-based eyewear lifestyle brand Garrett Leight California Optical (GLCO) has launched a new pair of sunglasses with the Miles Davis Estate.

The exclusive Miles Davis x GLCO frame, only available in the US, celebrates the jazz visionary and takes inspiration from the sunglasses Davis wore at the Newport Jazz Festival in 1958.

The Miles Davis x GLCO Sun features a modern take on the retro, thick acetate look, placing emphasis on how the frame flows seamlessly from front to side, with oversized pins used as punctuation at the joint. To soften the thick frame the brand has rounded the edges.

Commenting on the collaboration, Garrett Leight said in a statement: “Since I can remember music has been a huge part of me and my soundtrack to life is visceral. I'm beyond honoured to be able to collaborate with such an icon as Miles Davis. His music is transcendent and precedes him. It will live on to impress generations of influential people and everything they create.

“To have my name synonymous with his in any way is a career defining moment for me, and a milestone I thought I could only dream of.”

The collaboration is available on garrettleight.com and milesdavis.com and in GLCO retail stores in the US.