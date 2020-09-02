Global Design Graduate Show opens voting

The Global Design Graduate Show 2020, which was launched by Artsthread and i-D magazine in response to the Covid-19 pandemic cancelling end of year graduate showcases, is inviting the public to vote for their favourite designers and artists.

The competition to support the next generation of creative talent was open to all art and design students graduating year 2019-20 (undergraduate and postgraduate) in any related creative discipline, located anywhere in the world. 4,482 students from over 300 creative institutions uploaded their end of year projects onto the Artsthread platform.

A team of independent judges, including representatives from the British Fashion Council, Browns, Levi’s, Adidas, Pentland Group, Tommy Hilfiger, Cos, Superdry, and Ralph Lauren, narrowed this down to the shortlisted creatives.

Voting takes place until September 14, across categories including fashion, accessories and textiles, as well as digital, visual communications, film, product, architecture, interiors, fine art, photography and craft.

The fashion category in partnership with Gucci is broken down into womenswear, menswear, sustainable fashion, textiles - print/embroidery, textiles - knit/weave, fashion comms, sports and denim, and accessories. Talent spans from the UK, The Netherlands, Finland, Taiwan, US, Spain, Canada, Serbia, South Africa, Italy, Israel, Estonia, India, Sweden, China, Denmark, Belgium, Thailand, South Korea, Russia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Australia, Philippines, and Germany.

Each designer gets the chance to showcase their final year project, explain their vision and share imagery of the collection.

The winners and runners-up will be announced in October and will be featured on the Artsthread platform and i-D magazine.