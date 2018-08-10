Global Fashion Exchange: “If people are smiling, the world is going to shift”

- Simone Preuss |
-
On average, we wear our clothes a total of seven times and then, many simply get thrown away - 2.5 billion pounds of clothing each year to be precise. Scary but easy to change as one of the simplest and most sustainable ways to let garments live longer is to find them a new owner. And this is the mission of the Global Fashion Exchange (GFX): To promote sustainable consumption patterns, such as reusing and recycling, around the globe through inspiring forums, educational content and cultural events like clothing swaps. Since its inception in 2013, GFX has saved 22 tons of clothes from going to landfills. FashionUnited thought that was pretty impressive and spoke to GFX co-founder Patrick Duffy to find out more.
Patrick, could you talk a little bit about the beginning of the Global Fashion Exchange?
Sure. A long time ago, I worked in nightlife as a
promoter, also at production companies for big fashion brands. I honed my
skills and then I became a restaurateur. I kind of got an all around
experience in entertaining. As that was happening, I became more and more
familiar with sustainability. Then I went to the Copenhagen Fashion Week as
a journalist, writing for various publications. They had a sustainability
area there and back then, I didn’t know much about it. But then
