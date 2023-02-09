Global Fashion Summit 2023 to focus on “ambition to action”

Global Fashion Summit, the leading international forum for sustainability in fashion, has announced that its 2023 theme will be focused on “ambition to action” as it looks to drive tangible action on social and environmental sustainability.

The summit, presented by Global Fashion Agenda, takes place from June 27-28 at the DR Koncerthuset in Copenhagen, Denmark, and will present content experiences focused on making a tangible impact in the fashion industry.

The 2023 edition will host core stakeholders across the fashion ecosystem and present a programme of talks, action-orientated workshops and case studies. There will also be more strategic roundtable meetings to mobilise industry leaders to build alliances with solution providers, policymakers, investors and other industry stakeholders and implement immediate solutions.

In addition, the summit will also cover the ongoing pieces of legislation currently under discussion both within the EU and worldwide.

Federica Marchionni, chief executive at the Global Fashion Agenda, said in a statement: “With forceful ambitions for change clearer than ever, it’s time for fashion to flex its influence through proven implementation. Future generations will be forever grateful for the trailblazers that transformed ambition into action and pioneered net-positive leadership - galvanising the industry towards this will be the focus of this summit.”

Additionally, the Innovation Forum will present a curated exhibition of other leading sustainable solutions. Summit attendees can meet with exhibitors covering the entire value chain from innovative materials to end-of-use solutions.