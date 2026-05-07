Global Fashion Summit 2026: Germanier x LVMH show rewrites the rules of upcycling

On May 6, 2026, Kevin Germanier for the LVMH group opened the Global Fashion Summit in Copenhagen with the 'surprise' show of a haute couture collection. It was created using unsold stock from seven houses within the group led by Bernard Arnault, reinventing creative processes and establishing the 'art of deconstruction' as a new luxury industry.

The collection had already been shown at the close of Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2026. Here at the Global Fashion Summit, the aim was to turn words into action with an excerpt from that show.

After explaining the “Joining Forces” strategy, which FashionUnited will revisit, Hélène Valade, environment development director at LVMH, introduced the project. It was developed with Swiss fashion designer Kevin Germanier, who specialises in upcycling.

Global Fashion Summit 2026: Germanier x LVMH Credits: LVMH

Germanier x LVMH show highlights the 'art of deconstruction'

Disassembling, unpicking, unbuttoning, unravelling, unscrewing, dismantling and reconstructing existing garments. “Essentially, the creative process is completely changing its nature,” explained Hélène Valade after the conference.

“This process is longer and more complex than working with deadstock,” remarked Kevin Germanier. “For obvious reasons, you cannot select an exclusive print chosen by a house or use logos or already engraved metal parts. They must be reinvented without being destroyed. Sometimes, you just have to un-embroider them.”

“We have started working on repairs, which is still very new,” added Valade. “We are considering a partnership with a repair school. Some houses already have dedicated repair training because this craft is different from that of ‘making’. It is exactly the same for the skills mobilised by Kevin.”

Global Fashion Summit 2026: Germanier x LVMH Credits: LVMH

Next show announced for Haute Couture July 2026

Some pieces from the show were made from outfits linked to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Berluti brand. The latter requested that certain identifiable elements, such as the patinated collar, remain visible in these new creations.

This is proof that the mindset of the group's houses is evolving. Following the show, some have reportedly started their own discussions about upcycling existing pieces as a driver of new creativity.

“Through this experience, there is a desire to familiarise all the teams with another way of working, as part of a profound transformation of practices,” noted Valade.

“Essentially, we need to build a new industry,” stated Germanier. “It is a double win that brings visibility both outside the group and internally. This aspect is crucial.”

At this stage, the project is conceived as an evolving process rather than an immediately marketable standalone brand. The extra work involved in the 'art of deconstruction' generates additional costs. This is partly offset by not having to purchase raw materials.

A new presentation of this upcycling work is scheduled for July, during the Paris Haute Couture Week in July 2026.

Global Fashion Summit 2026: Germanier x LVMH Credits: LVMH