Global market for pet fashion is growing

Chihuahuas in tuxedos, dachshunds in sweaters, garments for pets are in high demand. In terms of numbers, the market for petwear is forecast to reach 6.3 billion dollars by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4 percent, CAGR. This is but one small aspect of the global market for pet product, which is set to reach 36.89 billion dollars by 2025, according to WWD.

A new report by Research and Markets shows the rise in pet clothes are specifically created as apparel for companion animals, which are mostly dogs and cats. These clothes are usually made to serve a function like protecting pets against pests or keeping them warm and dry. Silk, cotton, quilted canvas, and wool are some of the common fabrics that are used to make these clothes.

Fashion brands, particular luxury houses with strong accessory businesses, have long offered items for pets, such leather harnesses, leads and carriers. But the market has exponentially grown, with high street retailers Zara Home and H&M launching specific pet ranges, including garments, protection gear, beds and care items, and multi-brand retailers like Ssense offering designer collections.

At the luxury end, Prada’s recent pet focus has seen it expand the category to include accessories such as a repurposed nylon and leather pet carrier (EUR 3,000) and a crystal studded dog harness (EUR 790). A simple lead costs over 500 euros.

The red thread across luxury petwear is that logos and branding are ubiquitous and amplified across ranges, with logos on virtually everything from a dog bowl to a poo holder bag. Prada describes its SS23 collection as “a new visual syntax blending casual with formality, playful with sophisticated.”

Gucci last summer launched its biggest range of petwear to date, including monogrammed canvas, feeding mats, porcelain water bottles and a dog bed retailing for 6,500 euros.

The report says owners enjoy dressing up their animals with clothes to make them stand out from other animals and look fashionable. While certain outfits, like a pet tuxedo or a costume, are purely whimsical and decorative, other accessories, like raincoats and sweaters, are more useful.