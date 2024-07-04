Glossier inks partnership with USA Women’s Basketball team

Beauty brand Glossier has been named the official beauty partner of USA Basketball, women’s national team, ahead of the Olympic games in Paris.

The move marks Glossier’s second foray into women’s basketball, the beauty brand extended its marketing partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association(WNBA) earlier this year, building on its beauty collaboration launched in 2020.

The deal is also the first USA Basketball partnership exclusive to the USA Women's National Team programme since 1996, and its first-ever official beauty partner.

Kyle Leahy, chief executive of Glossier, said in a statement: "We're excited to build on our long-running partnership with the WNBA and bring it to new heights with USA Basketball.

"There's been a long-standing notion that beauty and sports don't mix, and this partnership underscores the fact that that's simply not true. The USA Women's National Team is full of inspiring athletes with stories to tell both on and off the court, we are thrilled to shine a light on them."

As part of the partnership, Glossier will gift the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team packages of skincare, makeup and beauty products in connection with their travels in Europe this summer for the Olympic games.

In addition, it will have a presence at the USA Basketball exhibition game in London on July 23.

The deal also includes social media content, out-of-home advertising, and community engagement moments to go live this summer.

Briana Weiss, director of the USA women's national Team, added: "It's an important time for women's basketball in our country. The USA Basketball-Glossier partnership is further proof of the growth of our sport and interest in our team.”