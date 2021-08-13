GmbH teams up with Palestinian fashion label Trashy Clothing

Berlin-based GmbH is launching a ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt and vest in collaboration with queer Palestinian fashion label Trashy Clothing.

The screen-printed designs are based on Trashy Clothing’s archival research into historical Palestinian art and activist graphics and feature Palestine written in an olive branch.

There are two unisex designs available for pre-order a T-shirt for 100 euros and a vest with a hanky hem for 120 euros. Both will be available to pre-order until September 15 and will be shipped the first week of October.

All proceeds from the sales of the ‘Free Palestine’ design will be split equally between two Palestinian charities. AlQaws an LGBTQ+ Palestinian organisation and The Land of Canaan Foundation that plants olive trees and supports various agricultural projects in Palestine.

The German menswear and womenswear brand founded by Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik has also confirmed that it will cover all production and material costs to ensure that 100 percent of the sale from the items is donated.