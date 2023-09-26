Goldwin unveils collection made from Brewed Protein fibres

Technical clothing and accessories brand Goldwin has unveiled a capsule collection with biotech company Spiber made from Brewed Protein fibres.

The nine-piece capsule collection, which will be available to buy from a two-day pop-up store in London’s Soho from September 29, includes a 3L Jacket inspired by ski wear, a 3L Mac Coat and the 3L Tapered Pants.

Other pieces include denim shirt and jeans, a hooded sweater, a long-sleeve T-shirt, and a crew neck sweater.

Goldwin x Spiber collection Credits: Goldwin x Spiber

Goldwin has been collaborating with Spiber and jointly developing structural protein materials for apparel applications in an attempt to tackle various environmental challenges in the fashion industry for the past four years. The two companies have already released seven types of products, including T-shirts, outerwear items, and sweaters, however, the impact has “remained relatively small” due to their limited production quantity and lottery-based sale method.

This collection has been made possible due to Spiber’s first "mass production plant" in Thailand that is allowing it to steadily increase production of Brewed Protein polymers for Goldwin’s global collection launch.

Goldwin x Spiber collection Credits: Goldwin x Spiber

Based on the concept of the ‘Regenerative Circle,’ this Goldwin x Spiber collection was created to establish practical applications of Brewed Protein fibres as "next-generation innovative materials," which can offer alternative solutions to a wide range of conventional animal-based, plant-based, and synthetic materials for various purposes.

In the press release, Goldwin states that the collection is part of its attempt “to help reshape the global environment, our society, and the fashion industry towards a more sustainable future,” and has pledged to use Brewed Protein fibres in 10 percent of newly developed products by 2030.

Goldwin x Spiber collection Credits: Goldwin x Spiber