Good American launches open casting call in London

Good American, the jeans company founded by reality personality Khloe Kardashian and British entrepreneur Emma Grede, is to hold an open casting call in London. It will be the company’s 5th annual open casting, a marketing initiative it says represents the brand and its values of diversity, and part of its mission to make the fashion industry more inclusive.

The B Corp certified company said winners of its casting call will be featured in the brand’s upcoming SS23 campaign. In a press release the Los Angeles-based fashion label said the open casting is a way of searching for women who embody the brand's values of self confidence, self-love, and female empowerment.

The company has inked partnerships with Zoom, Klarna and Natural Models to partner for its London casting, and will hold in-person auditions and call backs on 30 November and 1st December.

In recent years Instagram and social media platforms have become important casting tools for brands, allowing for direct engagement with users while simultaneously building loyalty with fans and customers. A digital form of street casting, open castings are often favoured by emerging labels who don't have big marketing and production budgets, and can thus bypass agency fees. By featuring 'undiscovered' and unrepresented talent instead of professional models, street casting brings a form of authenticity that resonates with other users.