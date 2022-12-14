Good American to launch on H&M.com in Sweden and Germany

Good American, the fully inclusive fashion brand co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is launching on H&M.com in Sweden and Germany as part of the retailer’s ‘H&M with Friends’ concept, with more territories expected to be announced in 2023.

The ‘H&M with Friends’ concept is the retailer’s multi-brand destination and will offer consumers in Sweden and Germany the chance to shop Good American’s denim collection, alongside its bodysuits and co-ords, in sizes 00 to 32 plus.

Commenting on the expansion, Emma Grede, co-Founder of Good American, said in a statement: “We’re so excited that Good American is the latest addition to ‘H&M with Friends’. Good American has always been more than just a fashion brand, it’s a platform for inclusivity, diversity and body positivity and H&M’s new multi-brand retail concept aligns with our brand ethos of championing all women, challenging the industry norms and encouraging our customers to feel empowered when shopping.

“Joining the H&M family means that our customers will now have wider access to the Good American brand in new locations across Europe through a new and inspiring place to shop. We can’t wait to introduce Good American to H&Ms customer base to see how they style the brand in their own and unique way.”

Sylwia Wennberg, business area manager, new development at H&M, added: “H&M with Friends is an exciting concept that allows us to expand the H&M world. By inviting other brands into the H&M space, we can offer our customers an inspiring experience. We are very proud of our partnership with Good American since the brand shares our ethos of diversity and truly empowers women to feel their best.”

Good American is launching on H&M.com across the German and Swedish sites this month, with pricing ranging from 61 to 980 euros.