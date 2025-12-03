Google launches virtual apparel try-on tool in the UK and India

Technology giant Google has rolled out its virtual try-on tool for apparel in the UK and India, ahead of the festive season, which allows online shoppers to see how clothing would look on them by simply uploading a photo.

The tool, which is already available in the US, allows users to try on tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and even shoes across billions of product listings on Google. The feature is easy to use; all users need to do is select the ‘try it on’ icon on supported apparel listings and then upload a full-length photo of themselves shot with good lighting and fitted clothing to see how the garment will look on their body.

The feature is powered by Google’s custom AI model for fashion and has been designed to understand “both the human body and nuances of clothing, like how different materials fold, stretch and drape on different body shapes,” explains the company.

With people shopping more than a billion times a day across Google and with more than 50 billion product listings on the search giant’s Shopping Graph, the technology company believes the tool will boost online shopping.

In the US, research shows that 70 percent of users who virtually tried on clothes said it made their shopping experience fun, and Google has found that people are sharing their try-on images significantly more than standard product listings, driving a new, social shopping behaviour on Google.