Goop to receive Innovation Award at CFDA Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced that Goop, the lifestyle brand founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, will receive the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion at the upcoming CFDA Awards.

The Innovation Award recognises “a visionary, leading with technology and innovation in branding, marketing, social media, customer engagement, performance, or product development, that helps shape the way customers shop today”.

Steven Kolb, chief executive of the CFDA, said in a statement: “Since launching Goop 15 years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow has brought a new dimension to the lifestyle industry, making a case for vision and innovation in retail.

“We congratulate Gwyneth and her team at goop for the well-deserved Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion.”

Paltrow founded Goop in 2008 as a lifestyle platform offering best-in-class products, tips, and experts across beauty, fashion, food, and wellness.

On the honour, Paltrow, founder and chief executive of Goop, said: “This year, Goop celebrates 15 years of being irreplaceable provocateurs for good. I can’t imagine a better way to honour this milestone – a heartfelt one for me personally and professionally – than this incredible award from Amazon Fashion and the CFDA, an organisation whose work and influence I’ve long admired.”

The CFDA Fashion Awards takes place on Monday, November 6, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.