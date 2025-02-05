Gore-Tex trials online repair service in UK

Gore-Tex, the outdoor gear brand known for its waterproof and breathable technology, is testing a new online repair service in the UK as part of its growing focus on sustainability. This initiative, currently in its pilot phase, aims to extend the life of Gore-Tex products by providing direct access to high-quality repairs, allowing customers to keep their outdoor gear in action longer while reducing waste.

The service is being run in partnership with United Repair Centre (URC), a specialist in garment repairs that focuses on circular fashion and job creation for individuals facing employment barriers. The collaboration offers Gore-Tex customers a reliable and efficient way to repair damaged garments such as jackets, gloves, and accessories without compromising on performance or the brand’s iconic “Guaranteed to Keep you Dry”promise.

While the broader fashion and outdoor industries are increasingly embracing circular business models, Gore-Tex’s move stands out for its emphasis on technical quality and maintaining the original performance of its products. Damaged zippers, torn fabrics, worn Velcro strips, and other common issues can be repaired by specialists who ensure that each item retains its original waterproofing and durability.

The process is designed to be simple and customer-friendly. After submitting a repair request and receiving a cost estimate, customers send their items to an authorised Gore-Tex repair facility. Repairs are typically completed within five days, after which the garment is returned to the customer ready for future adventures.

Paul Kerssens, COO and co-founder of United Repair Centre, highlighted the broader potential of the project. “This is more than just repairing gear. We’re expanding into digital technology and improving the customer experience while setting new standards for the industry,” he said.

The online repair platform is part of a broader sustainability push by Gore-Tex, which has introduced a range of initiatives to promote product longevity. These include free repair patches for quick fixes and on-site repairs at outdoor events through the Gore-Tex Gear Tour. The company’s focus on durability and repair reflects a growing consumer demand for alternatives to fast fashion and throwaway culture.

"More than just repairing gear"

The fashion industry remains one of the world’s largest polluters, with waste from textiles contributing significantly to landfill volumes. In response, the global market for clothing repair and resale is expanding rapidly. According to a 2023 report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, repairing and reusing garments could reduce the fashion industry’s environmental footprint by as much as 20 percent over the next decade.

With plans to expand the service beyond the UK in the future, Gore-Tex is positioning itself as part of a growing movement toward more responsible consumption in the outdoor market. Whether this pilot project leads to a permanent service remains to be seen, but the company’s move to combine sustainability with practicality is in line with broader industry trends—and it’s likely to resonate with consumers who value durability and environmental awareness just as much as technical performance.