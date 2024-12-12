Goyard tops Hermès in value retention, according to latest Rebag Clair Report

For the first time ever, luxury French fashion house Goyard has successfully surpassed Hermès in value retention, with a 104 percent retention rate, according to the fifth edition of Rebag’s Clair report.

Short for the luxury resale platform’s proprietary Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale (Clair), the 204 Clair report looks into brand value, studying investment-worthy handbag styles and shifts in demand across the luxury resale market.

"2024 has proven to be an exciting year for the luxury resale market, with a variety of dynamic shifts influenced by the strength of brand value, emerging celebrity- and social media-influenced trends, and evolving consumer behaviors," said Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of Rebag, in a statement.

Clair 2024 Report: Taylor Swift’s influence amplified luxury trends, with the Louis Vuitton Coussin Bag climbing to 102 percent value retention and crystal-adorned styles by Prada, Chanel, and Fendi reaching 100 percent or more. Credits: Rebag

According to the report, Hermès continues to perform strongly in terms of value retention, retaining 100 percent of its retail value. Both luxury fashion houses Chanel and Louis Vuitton saw remarkable growth in terms of value retention in 2024, stepping into the "unicorn" ranks with value retention rates exceeding 85 percent, reaching 92 percent and 88 percent, respectively.

Other luxury brands like Celine's value retention increased by 16 percent in 2024, while Prada saw a 13 percent growth, driven by the impressive 109 percent retention of the Re-Edition 2000 Hobo. Miu Miu also recorded a 13 percent rise in average value retention, matching its sister brand Prada for the third-largest gain.

A few other key trends noted in the Rebag Clair report for 2023 included the Taylor Swift Effect, the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” TikTok trend and “Brat Green” trend. Artist Taylor Swift's 2024 influence, driven by her Eras Tour and romance with Travis Kelce, extended to all areas of fashion, including the luxury market. Many fans, inspired by her glittering stage looks, embraced sequin and rhinestone-adorned outfits. Capitalizing on this trend, compact designer handbags from brands like Prada, Chanel, and Fendi saw value retention exceeding 100 percent, showcasing their appeal as both stylish and investment-worthy accessories.

Clair 2024 Report: The "Very Demure, Very Mindful" TikTok trend drove demand of ladylike top-handle bags like the Chanel Kelly Top Handle Shopping Bag to 131 percent value retention. Credits: Rebag

In August 2024, Jools Lebron's "Very Demure, Very Mindful" TikTok trend celebrated modesty and mindfulness with a tongue in cheek, sparking international widespread attention. According to the report, the trend aligned with the growing demand for ladylike accessories, especially top-handle bags like the Loewe Puzzle and Hermès Mini Kelly, which achieved notable double- and triple-digit value retention this year.

Charli XCX's June 2024 album Brat sparked the "Brat Green" trend, spotlighting a bold lime hue that has significantly influenced fashion. Designer handbags like the Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette and Balenciaga Hourglass Top Handle in this vibrant shade saw value retention rise by 20 percent and 17 percent, respectively, over the past year.

"This year's Clair Report highlights the brands and styles that are not only thriving today but also demonstrating significant potential as long-term investment opportunities," continued Gorra. "Our aim is to empower consumers with the insights they need to make informed and confident decisions in an ever-evolving market."