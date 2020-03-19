Grado’s new collection celebrates blue’s timeless elegance

Grado’s new collection celebrates the color blue. Reminiscent of the evening sky, this color signifies life and vitality. This new range is available in cotton, blends of poly cotton, poly viscose and fine wool blends. With an enormous array of shades in place, the range boasts of classic blue, teal, turquoise, azure, cyan, Prussian blue, steel blue, among others. The range of blues encompasses both classic styles and more modern hues. Blue is a color of timeless elegance. The shades range from pastels which are great for bundis to deeper tones for formal wear. Aquamarines and turquoise are new shades which are seen in contemporary fashion and that have been developed in-house.

Grado is a coming together of synergies from legacy brands Grasim and OCM, with an intent to offer the entire product basket to consumers – ranging from synthetics to cottons to worsted under the same brand umbrella. The brand offers a plethora of fabrics in the men’s and women’s wear segments– suits, shirts, trousers and jackets. Its color trends are fast-paced and ever-shifting similar to fashion trends. The design team travels around the globe to sense the pulse of the market. This year’s color, blue, is set to instill calm, confidence, and connection. Grado’s brand ambassador is Amitabh Bachchan.