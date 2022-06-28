Graduate Fashion Foundation announces GFW22 winners

The Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the winners of Graduate Fashion Week 2022 (GWF22).

The five-day event, which took place from June 20 to 24, offered fashion graduates from UK and international universities and colleges a platform to present themselves and their work to industry professionals and potential recruiters.

There were five winners from Kingston University, three winners from Northumbria University and two winners from De Montfort University, among other universities across 20 categories.

View the winners below:

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

FACE Excellence Prize

Meerim Mamatova from Kingston University Fashion Marketing Award

James Tresadern from University of Central Lancashire Fashion Photography Award

Torgeir Rorvik from Falmouth University Fashion Communication Portfolio Award

Haydn Brown from Northumbria University Culture and Heritage Award Levi Warren-Howard from Northumbria University

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl

Fashion Innovation Portfolio Award

Zachary Fornelius from Arts University Bournemouth The Sustainability Trailblazer Award

Bing Bing Bai from Kingston University Accessories Award

Ruxin Wang from Ravensbourne University The Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textile Award

Amelia Dyer from Kingston University Fashion Illustration Award

Kyra Edwards from Kingston University Styling and Creative Direction Award

Estelle Henry from De Montfort University Footwear Design Award Matthew Jones from Northampton University

Courtesy of Graduate Fashion Foundation, Photographer: Nici Eberl