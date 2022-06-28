Graduate Fashion Foundation announces GFW22 winners
The Graduate Fashion Foundation has announced the winners of Graduate Fashion Week 2022 (GWF22).
The five-day event, which took place from June 20 to 24, offered fashion graduates from UK and international universities and colleges a platform to present themselves and their work to industry professionals and potential recruiters.
There were five winners from Kingston University, three winners from Northumbria University and two winners from De Montfort University, among other universities across 20 categories.
View the winners below:
FACE Excellence Prize
Fashion Marketing Award
Fashion Photography Award
Fashion Communication Portfolio Award
Culture and Heritage Award
Meerim Mamatova from Kingston University
James Tresadern from University of Central Lancashire
Torgeir Rorvik from Falmouth University
Haydn Brown from Northumbria University
Levi Warren-Howard from Northumbria University
Fashion Innovation Portfolio Award
The Sustainability Trailblazer Award
Accessories Award
The Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textile Award
Fashion Illustration Award
Styling and Creative Direction Award
Footwear Design Award
Zachary Fornelius from Arts University Bournemouth
Bing Bing Bai from Kingston University
Ruxin Wang from Ravensbourne University
Amelia Dyer from Kingston University
Kyra Edwards from Kingston University
Estelle Henry from De Montfort University
Matthew Jones from Northampton University
Sportswear and Leisurewear Award
Fashion Concept Award
Illustration Award
Fashion Portfolio Award by Asos
Considered Fashion Award
Childrenswear Award
The Range Plan Award
Shelter Fashion for Social Change Award
Juliette Wells Gray from Kingston University
Taneshe Oliver-Longe from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts
Olivia Fletcher from Northumbria University
Bethan Jones from the University of South Wales
Louise Rutter from University of Staffordshire
Garance Priez from Birmingham City University
Francesca Merrick from Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University
Kate McElduff from De Montfort University