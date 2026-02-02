Graduate Fashion Week teams up with F&F Clothing

Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charity behind the largest showcase of BA fashion talent in the world, has announced a strategic partnership with Tesco’s clothing brand F&F to mark the 35th anniversary of Graduate Fashion Week (GFW) in June.

In a statement, GFW, which takes place at the Truman Brewery from June 15 to 18, 2026, said the move would see F&F supporting the “next wave of fashion talent,” with a focus on bridging the gap between fashion education and employment through real-world briefs, innovation, and industry access.

As part of the partnership, F&F has introduced two student competitions in design and marketing for university students across Graduate Fashion Week members, and will be hosting a catwalk show at GFW, dedicated to final year collections, celebrating creativity, innovation, and emerging talent, as well as hosting the GFW26 live talk space, and offering direct student engagement with F&F’s design teams through its F&F Digital Innovation Lab.

Nicola Hitchens, who was named the Graduate Fashion Foundation’s first-ever managing director in September 2025, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome F&F to Graduate Fashion Week 2026 - from exciting student briefs and competitions to a curated catwalk show, this partnership represents the power of industry collaboration on young talent, elevating fresh voices and ideas into industry.

“Central to our strategy is to collaborate with industry to create opportunities, continue to decentralise regionally, and we will work closely with the F&F to deliver this mission. It’s encouraging to see fantastic entries to the GFW x F&F Design Brief and the GFW x F&F Marketing Brief already this year.”

For F&F Clothing, the move allows the brand to champion “creativity and innovation,” said the supermarket brand, and for its head of design, Ben Lee, the partnership is a “full-circle moment,” as he launched his own career through Graduate Fashion Week.

Lee added: “We’re incredibly excited to be collaborating with Graduate Fashion Week this year. GFW played a pivotal role in my own career, as it has for so many at F&F, so being able to support the next generation of designers feels like a true full-circle moment.

“Nurturing talent is at the heart of what we do at F&F, and this partnership is a natural fit. We’re proud to help emerging talent take their first steps into the industry, and this marks the start of an exciting, long-term partnership with GFW.”

GFW, which has been a launchpad for designers, such as Stella McCartney, Giles Deacon, and Christopher Bailey, will host more than 30 UK and international universities in June. Over the past 35 years, more than 100,000 newly graduated and undergraduate students have been supported and guided by the Graduate Fashion Foundation.