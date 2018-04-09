Graff Diamonds to launch fragrance

Inter Parfums has signed a worldwide licensing agreement with London-based Graff Diamond for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances under the Graff brand for the next eight years, with the potential for renewal through 2035.

Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive officer of Inter Parfums, Inc. said: “For nearly 60 years, the House of Graff has been a custodian of many of the world’s most celebrated gemstones – characterised by their unique quality, their historical provenance or their epic journeys from stone to polished beauty.

“With this agreement, Graff, has become one of the most exclusive and aspirational brands in our fragrance portfolio. ‘Finding the Exceptional’ is our Graff mantra as we interpret the fundamental and distinctive characteristics of this unique brand into extraordinary fragrance and packaging.”

Inter Parfums aims to develop a multi-scent collection set to launch towards the end of 2019 with distribution earmarked for Graff stores, high-end department stores, and upscale travel retail, stated the brand.

Madar added: “Just as Graff has been dedicated to sourcing and crafting gemstones of extraordinary beauty to create the most exquisite, fabulous jewels ever produced, we will explore the world’s natural beauty for the most sublime and rarefied ingredients to offer the Graff customer and brand aspirants, a unique fragrance experience.”

Francois Graff, chief executive of Graff Diamonds, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Inter Parfums to produce a range of exceptional Graff fragrances. Positioned at the pinnacle of the luxury jewelry industry, it was vital to us that our partner shares our values of extraordinary beauty, rarity, passion, fine craftsmanship and exclusivity.

“Inter Parfums are experts at capturing the essence of a brand in fragrance form, and we will enjoy working closely together to create something truly unique.”

The Graff announcement comes shortly after Inter Parfums inked a deal for the Guess fragrance license, which it bought from Coty Inc. Other brands in its fragrance portfolio includes Abercrombie and Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, and Van Cleef and Arpels.